Local Playwrights' Showcase

Four Plays by Three Playwrights

June 7 to June 16, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm

Produced by Paul Ericson

TICKET PRICES All seats $15

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=101923

Bride on the Rocks Format: Black Box

by David Wiener

“Abandoned at the Altar… Could it get worse?”

Directed by Mark Loveless

Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague

Oh, Susannah! Format: Black Box

by Janet S. Tiger Staged Reading

“Susannah returns from her husband’s funeral to find a suitor at her doorstep.”

Directed by George Bailey

Starring Dianne Smith-Grey and David Janisch

An Honest Arrangement Format: Black Box

by David Wiener

“Lonely widower waiting for his email-order bride at airport and …..”

Directed by Mark Loveless

Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague

Dead Play Format: Black Box

by Tom Steward Staged Reading

“Role play isn’t about games, it’s about keeping your story straight.”

Directed by Rhiannon McAfee

Starring James Steinberg, Darcy Harman, and Katie Turner