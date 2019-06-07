Local Playwrights' Showcase
Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942
Four Plays by Three Playwrights
June 7 to June 16, 2019
Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm
Produced by Paul Ericson
TICKET PRICES All seats $15
Bride on the Rocks Format: Black Box
by David Wiener
“Abandoned at the Altar… Could it get worse?”
Directed by Mark Loveless
Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague
Oh, Susannah! Format: Black Box
by Janet S. Tiger Staged Reading
“Susannah returns from her husband’s funeral to find a suitor at her doorstep.”
Directed by George Bailey
Starring Dianne Smith-Grey and David Janisch
An Honest Arrangement Format: Black Box
by David Wiener
“Lonely widower waiting for his email-order bride at airport and …..”
Directed by Mark Loveless
Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague
Dead Play Format: Black Box
by Tom Steward Staged Reading
“Role play isn’t about games, it’s about keeping your story straight.”
Directed by Rhiannon McAfee
Starring James Steinberg, Darcy Harman, and Katie Turner