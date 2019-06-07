Local Playwrights' Showcase

Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942

Four Plays by Three Playwrights

June 7 to June 16, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm

Produced by Paul Ericson

TICKET PRICES All seats $15

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=101923

Bride on the Rocks Format: Black Box

by David Wiener

“Abandoned at the Altar… Could it get worse?”

Directed by Mark Loveless

Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague

Oh, Susannah! Format: Black Box

by Janet S. Tiger Staged Reading

“Susannah returns from her husband’s funeral to find a suitor at her doorstep.”

Directed by George Bailey

Starring Dianne Smith-Grey and David Janisch

An Honest Arrangement Format: Black Box

by David Wiener

“Lonely widower waiting for his email-order bride at airport and …..”

Directed by Mark Loveless

Starring Michelle Burkhart and Jim Sprague

Dead Play Format: Black Box

by Tom Steward Staged Reading

“Role play isn’t about games, it’s about keeping your story straight.”

Directed by Rhiannon McAfee

Starring James Steinberg, Darcy Harman, and Katie Turner

Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942
El Cajon, La Mesa
619-303-5092
