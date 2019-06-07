San Diego County Fair Presents

LOL COMEDY NIGHTS

New Lineup of Professional Comedians

Every Friday and Saturday

Del Mar, CA: Beginning Friday, June 7, San Diego County Fair will bring back its popular live-comedy series, LOL Comedy Nights. The fair teams up with professional comedian Jason Love to present a new lineup of comedians every Friday and Saturday in June.

“These are the same comedians,” says Love, “that you’d see in Hollywood or Vegas. They all have national TV credits.”

The comedy shows are free with admission to the fair. LOL Comedy takes place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Turf Club with a full bar and happy hour leading up to the show. Popcorn is offered free on a first-come basis.

“We’re happy with the way people have responded,” says Event Coordinator Melanie Capunay. “Some people come to every show.”

Here is a complete lineup for 2019:

Friday, June 7: Michael Gelbart (Late Late Show) and Auggie Smith (winner of San Francisco International Comedy Competition)

Saturday, June 8: Nick Guerra (Last Comic Standing) and Brian Kiley (Conan)

Friday, June 14: Aaron Edwards Hall (BET) and James Connolly (Netflix)

Saturday, June 15: Sierra Katow (Laughs on Fox), Justin Rivera (America’s Got Talent), and Dan Gabriel (Late Late Show)

Friday, June 21: Flip Schultz (Live at Gotham) and Frank Lucero (Latin Kings of Comedy)

Saturday, June 22: Olivia Harewood (UCB) and Darren Carter (Tonight Show)

Friday, June 28: Christine Little (Laughs on Fox) and Carlos Oscar (Princess Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year)

Saturday, June 29: Forrest Shaw (Tours With Jim Jefferies) and Scott Wood (Tonight Show)

All shows are hosted by Jason Love, who has appeared on HBO, America’s Got Talent, and Dry Bar Comedy. His clips can be heard daily on Sirius XM.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014. For more information visit https://sdfair.com/events/laugh-out-loud-comedy-night/.

LOL COMEDY AT SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR

WHAT: LOL Comedy at the San Diego County Fair features a new lineup of professional comedians every Friday and Saturday in June.

Showtime is 8pm. Doors open at 7pm for happy hour and free popcorn on a first-come basis.

WHERE: The Turf Club at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

INFO: https://sdfair.com/events/laugh-out-loud-comedy-night/

Ages 21 and over.

