Long-Distance Alzheimer's Caregiving
Alzheimer's San Diego 6632 Convoy Court , San Diego, California 92111
Caring for someone living with dementia from afar presents its own unique challenges. Join us to discuss ways to stay in touch, stay informed, and be a helpful partner and a support. This is a free class offered by Alzheimer's San Diego. To register, please call 858.492.4400 or go to alzsd.org/classes.
Alzheimer's San Diego 6632 Convoy Court , San Diego, California 92111 View Map
Kearny Mesa