Long Meadow Ranch and Masters Wine Dinner
Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, is hosting a wine-paired dinner on Thursday, March 7 with seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The five-course Long Meadow Ranch and Masters Wine Dinner will have a set menu (below) and each course is paired with a glass of Long Meadow Ranch wine, selected to complement the flavor of the given dish. The dinner will feature food from Executive Chef André Clark.
Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 760 231 6278 or visit mastersoceanside.com.
When: Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Where: 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054
Cost: $85 dollars per person
D’ Anjou Pear Amuse Bouche
cucumber sphere, chevre crème
Paired with Long Meadow Ranch Sonoma Country Brut
Lump Crab Cake
mango grapefruit relish, meyer lemon beurre blanc
Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Anderson Valley Chardonnay
Confit Leg of Duck
black cherry polenta fritter, duck skin enoki chicharrones
Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir
Cape Grim Beef
cocoa chili rub, garlic frite, blackberry gastrique
Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Strawberry Lime Panna Cotta
Bearss lime, Cyclops Farms strawberries, tequila syrup, candied lime zest
Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2017 Anderson Valley Rose Cocktail