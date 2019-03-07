Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, is hosting a wine-paired dinner on Thursday, March 7 with seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The five-course Long Meadow Ranch and Masters Wine Dinner will have a set menu (below) and each course is paired with a glass of Long Meadow Ranch wine, selected to complement the flavor of the given dish. The dinner will feature food from Executive Chef André Clark.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 760 231 6278 or visit mastersoceanside.com.

When: Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Where: 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Cost: $85 dollars per person

Long Meadow Ranch and Masters Wine Dinner

D’ Anjou Pear Amuse Bouche

cucumber sphere, chevre crème

Paired with Long Meadow Ranch Sonoma Country Brut

Lump Crab Cake

mango grapefruit relish, meyer lemon beurre blanc

Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Anderson Valley Chardonnay

Confit Leg of Duck

black cherry polenta fritter, duck skin enoki chicharrones

Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

Cape Grim Beef

cocoa chili rub, garlic frite, blackberry gastrique

Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Strawberry Lime Panna Cotta

Bearss lime, Cyclops Farms strawberries, tequila syrup, candied lime zest

Paired with Long Meadow Ranch 2017 Anderson Valley Rose Cocktail