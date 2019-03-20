The Long Run – The Eagles Tribute Band

Welk Resort Theater 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr., Escondido, California 92026

“The Long Run - Experience The Eagles” has earned its place among the top-drawing tribute acts in North America and is widely regarded as the finest Eagles tribute show working today. The Long Run was hand-picked to perform the music on Mark Cuban’s & Ryan Seacrest’s network AXS-TV, their 90-minute live concert for the hit TV show “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” was broadcast to millions of viewers over five countries.

Price: $35

Web Page/Tickets: https://sandiegotickets.welkresorts.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=20

Welk Resort Theater 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr., Escondido, California 92026
Escondido
619-546-7488
