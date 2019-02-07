Long Story Short: Just Lust
Long Story Short is an improvised storytelling show where everyone is welcome and the audience is friendly. Anyone who signs up and is randomly selected tells a true, 5-minute (or less) story related to the show’s theme, without notes… and receives the glory and love of the audience for it!
February’s theme is “Just Lust.” Get thirsty with us!
Kava Collective 1731 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
