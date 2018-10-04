Long Story Short: Misfits
Rooted Kava Bar 1731-33 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103
Long Story Short is So Say We All's monthly open mic storytelling night, inviting anyone who wants to share a 5-minute true story without notes take the stage. This is an excellent opportunity to get your storytelling feet wet in a fun and supportive environment, with an energy unlike any other show in town. Sign up when you get there. Or halfway through the show. Or just come to listen. We'd love to meet you.
Comedy, Poetry & Spoken Word