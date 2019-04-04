Long Story Short: Remember When...?

to Google Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00

Kava Collective 1731 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103

Long Story Short is an improvised storytelling show where everyone is welcome. Anyone who signs up and is randomly selected tells a true, 5-minute story related to the show’s theme, without notes… and receives the glory and love of the audience for it!

April’s theme is “Remember When...?” You can use this opportunity to test out a short story, or tell a completely off-the-cuff tale. As long as it’s true, on theme, and 5 minutes or less, the mic is all yours!

Info

Kava Collective 1731 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Comedy, Poetry & Spoken Word
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Long Story Short: Remember When...? - 2019-04-04 19:00:00