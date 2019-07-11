Long Story Short: Try Anything Twice

Long Story Short is an improvised storytelling show where everyone is welcome. Anyone who signs up and is randomly selected tells a true, 5-minute story related to the show’s theme, without notes… and receives the glory and love of the audience for it!

July’s theme is “Try Anything Twice.” You can use this opportunity to test out your story for August's VAMP, or tell a completely standalone tale. As long as it’s true, on theme, and 5 minutes or less, the mic is all yours!