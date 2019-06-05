Lorraine Castellanos Jazz Trio

Wednesdays at Wonderland in Ocean Beach are the place to be for some live jazz at sunset. Join the Lorraine Castellanos Trio for some great music with a sunset toast and delicious food in a friendly atmosphere with a magnificent view. Shake off your work day and swing by!

JUNE 5th:

Ed Kornhauser on keys

Dean Hulett on bass

Every Wednesday

5:30-8:30 pm