Lorraine Castellanos Jazz Trio
Wonderland OB 5083 Santa Monica Ave #2C, San Diego, California 92107
Wednesdays at Wonderland in Ocean Beach are the place to be for some live jazz at sunset. Join the Lorraine Castellanos Trio for some great music with a sunset toast and delicious food in a friendly atmosphere with a magnificent view. Shake off your work day and swing by!
JUNE 5th:
Ed Kornhauser on keys
Dean Hulett on bass
----
Every Wednesday
5:30-8:30 pm
Info
Wonderland OB 5083 Santa Monica Ave #2C, San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Ocean Beach, Point Loma, San Diego