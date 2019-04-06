Los Angeles Aviators vs San Diego Growlers (Pro Ultimate Game)

The San Diego Growlers (your local pro ultimate frisbee team), need your support to break an attendance record during their 2019 AUDL home opener! They host the Los Angeles Aviators on Saturday, 4/6 at Mission Bay HS at 6:45 pm! Kids 10 and under get in free so there's fun for the whole family, including music, merch giveaways, a food truck, half-time show, and the fan favorite mini-disc hole-in-1 competition! Feel free to come down to the field before and after this exciting game to interact with your favorite players and get autographs! Visit www.sdgrowlers.com for more information and tickets!