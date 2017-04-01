Los Angeles Aviators vs San Diego Growlers
Balboa Stadium 1405 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Come watch your local pro ultimate frisbee team, the San Diego Growlers, battle with their rival, the Los Angeles Aviators, on opening day of the 2017 AUDL season. Along with a competitive game and exciting plays, be prepared for the great food, drinks, music, halftime show, and mini-disc hole-in-one competition!!! All ages are welcome and kids 10 and under get in free! Let's try to break our home attendance record! Purchase tickets at www.sdgrowlers.com.
Info
Balboa Stadium 1405 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map