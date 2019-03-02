Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center.

Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as, “Musically superb,” the orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan, and gusli.

They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world.

The concert will also feature traditional Russian folk dancers Larissa Nazarenko and Tyler Worth, guest singers and instrumentalists from Kiev, Lviv (Ukraine), and St. Petersburg, Russia, including baritone Vladimir Chernov, formerly of the Metropolitan Opera, soprano Anna Belaya, Gypsy singer Elena Kholodovskaya, prima domra Tamara Fainitskaya, violinist Olena Kaspersky, and many others.

The orchestra was formed in 1995 to perpetuate this unique style of music which is recognized and loved worldwide. The orchestra's artistic director is Iryna Orlova and its music arranger is Anatoliy Mamalyga. Both are graduates of the famed Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, formerly known as the Kiev State (Tchaikovsky) Conservatory.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, Encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit the concert website: www.encinitasarts.org.

The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas. Proceeds from the concert will be used for Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art.