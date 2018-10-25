Warwick's will host Lou Berney, in conversation with Don Winslow, to discuss and sign his new book, "November Road." Berney is the prize-winning author of "The Long and Faraway Gone." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.