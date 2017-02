Louis M Schmidt: "Persons Unknown" Opening Reception

Opening Reception: Friday, February 3, 5:00 – 7:00, Inamori Pavilion Hall

$5.00 includes the Garden entrance Fee

RSVP: Emiko Scudder 619-232-2784 or registrar@niwa.org

The Japanese Friendship Garden represents an exhibition of Louis Schmidt delighted to bring his ongoing series shooting in different cities around world. In this exhibition, an artist selected images of four recent trips to Tokyo, Japan. “Persons Unknown” introduces his unique vision of a way of looking at people in a city and curiosity of life in Japan. He captivates urban images through abstract view of pedestrians, architecture and city details.

http://www.niwa.org/garden-exhibits/2017/2/3/persons-unknown