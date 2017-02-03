Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown"
Inamori Pavilion of the Japanese Friendship Garden 2220 Paseo de Oro , San Diego, California 92101
The Japanese Friendship Garden is proud to present Louis M. Schmidt's "Persons Unknown" ! Schmidt will be presenting select images from his ongoing series that introduces his unique vision of a way of looking at people in a city and expressing the curiosity of life in Japan.
Public Opening Reception - $5.00
Wine & Hors d'oeuvres
Friday, February 3, 2017
5:00pm - 7:00pm
