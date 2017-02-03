Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown"

to Google Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00

Inamori Pavilion of the Japanese Friendship Garden 2220 Paseo de Oro , San Diego, California 92101

The Japanese Friendship Garden is proud to present Louis M. Schmidt's "Persons Unknown" ! Schmidt will be presenting select images from his ongoing series that introduces his unique vision of a way of looking at people in a city and expressing the curiosity of life in Japan.

Public Opening Reception - $5.00

Wine & Hors d'oeuvres

Friday, February 3, 2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm

Info

Inamori Pavilion of the Japanese Friendship Garden 2220 Paseo de Oro , San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Balboa Park

Visit Event Website

6192322721

to Google Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Louis M Schmidt "Persons Unknown" - 2017-02-03 11:00:00