Love Actually in Concert

A modern holiday classic featuring ten interlocking stories of love set around Christmastime, Love Actually contains clever dialogue, huge laughs, a big heart and one of the most amazing casts ever assembled, many of whom are now, 15 years later, household names. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, this screening will feature Craig Armstrong’s delightful score performed LIVE by the San Diego Symphony.

(Note: we will be screening the PG-13 rated version of this film.)