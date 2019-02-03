For Love of Art Brunch at Hotel del Coronado

In February, The Del’s award-winning Sunday brunch becomes an artful affair. Guests delight in observing local artists in motion as they work to create new masterpieces, while savoring The Del’s lavish and legendary brunch. Each Sunday features a different artist from the highly acclaimed Emerald C Gallery in Coronado from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A small selection of art pieces will be available for purchase.

A true feast for the senses, the lavish Sunday brunch in the Crown Room features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations. Guests also enjoy a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas, and a spectacular candy and dessert bar. See what makes Sunday brunch at The Del legendary.

FEATURED ARTISTS

February 3: Kym Delos Reyes

February 10: Elisabeth Sullivan

February 17: David Silvah

February 24: Dan McGeorge

PRICING

Adults: $98, Children 6-10: $36, Children 5 & under: Free