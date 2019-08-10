Love & Devotion Author Event: An all romance book signing featuring 40+ authors and cover models! Indie and traditional authors will be on hand to meet and talk books. Authors will be signing books and have books available for purchase. Meet cover models and take photos with them. This will be a FUN event that you do not want to miss! General Admission Tickets are $10 (Get $5 off your General Admission ticket with code CITYBEAT); VIP Tickets are $45 and include admission, VIP Access Hour from 10am - 11am, VIP Swag Bag with swag, Sharpie, Author Keepsake Poster, AND lunch with the authors and models.

Authors scheduled to attend:

Angel Payne, Tessa Dare, Angie Brashears, Allegra Johnson, Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple, Janeele Peel, Tonya Clark, Naomi Springthorp, Cynthia Diamond, Tessa McFionn, CJ Corbin, Ember-Raine Winters, Teri Kay, Mareta Miller, RJ Castille, Aviva Vaughn, Charlene Johnson, Kelly Violet, James Ransier, Tiffany Ransier, Mary Dean, Denise Wells, Kenzie Rose, Rachel Lyn Adams, Clara Winter, Tess Summers, Renee Rose, Ivy Love, Misty Malloy, Saharra Sandhu, Taryn Bradley, Tarrah Anders, Jennifer Rebecca, Nicola Italia, Jessalyn Jameson

Event Schedule

10-11 VIP Hour

11-12 Author/Model Luncheon with VIPs

12-4 General Signing