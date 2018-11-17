Herb Freed, author of the timeless love story, Bashert, returns to the page in Love, Faith and a Pair of Pants with a collection of short stories about the smart, witty, spiritual and, according to Ben’s mother, incredibly handsome, Rabbi Ben Zelig. In five anecdotes about a rabbi’s life, Zelig navigates romance, family ties, colorful congregants and the meaning of faith.

Herb Freed started his adult life as an ordained rabbi and became the spiritual leader of Temple Beth Shalom in Lake Mahopac, New York. Eventually, he resigned his pulpit to become a movie director. He has directed and produced 15 feature films most of which have had psychological, spiritual and/or social themes in spite of their commercial categories. He is best known for Graduation Day and Tomboy, as well as the taut thriller Haunts, and Child2Man, a story of survival during the Watts riots. He is also the author of Bashert, a novel.