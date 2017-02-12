Love Letters by A.R. Gurney

HAVE YOU EVER KNOWN SOMEONE WHO TOUCHED EVERY PART OF YOUR LIFE?

Pulitzer Prize for Drama Finalist

Featuring Heather and Bill Deerfield

Directed by Bill Deerfield

Andrew and Melissa’s lifelong correspondence begins as childhood friends exchanging notes and birthday cards. Their bond becomes stronger over the years, even though they are far apart. Andy goes to Yale, Melissa flunks out of college. She marries and he goes off to war. Fall head over heels for A.R. Gurney’s iconic epistolary play Love Letters, the story of a 50-year correspondence between Melissa Gardner and her childhood-friend-turned-lover, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.

San Diego favorites, real-life husband and wife, Heather and Bill Deerfield bring Melissa and Andrew to live for one night only on the Coronado Playhouse stage.

“Altogether there cannot be a more perfect hour or so in a theater-lover’s life.” – Berkshire Focus

“Love Letters can still pack a wallop.” – The Spotlight