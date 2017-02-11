LOVE LETTERS

By A. R. Gurney

Featuring: Tricia Craven Worley and Don Worley

Saturday, February 11, 7 PM,

Westminster Theatre

3598 Talbot Street

In Point Loma at Canon and Talbot

Love Letters is a bittersweet romance about two friends, as they write letters to each other over a span of 50 years. It highlights a complicated relationship as each friend experiences life; sometimes together, sometimes apart.

Our production, starring Tricia Craven Worley and Don Worley, is especially dear because Tricia and Don have recently celebrated 43 years of marriage. Please join us for a perfect Valentine’s Day Date Night.

Seating is first come, first served and the price of admission is a free will donation to benefit Vanguard, Westminster’s Theater Ministry (suggested donation is $10).