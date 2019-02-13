Love is On the Menu at Cafe Sevilla This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day at Cafe Sevilla

Join us this Valentine’s Day, February 14th. We are offering a romantic 4-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner & Flamenco Show Performance for $69 per person. All packages include complimentary entry to our nightclub. Plus, guests attending our 7pm and 8pm dinner shows can take advantage of our salsa and bachata dance classes. You can compliment the 4-Course Menu with a $25 Spanish wine pairing or you can indulge in one of our specialty craft Valentine cocktails.

Valentine’s Eve at Cafe Sevilla

Have to work on Valentine’s Day? Celebrate with us on Valentine’s Eve instead! On February 13th, we will be offering a romantic 4-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner & Full Flamenco Show at 5:30pm for $69 per person. The dinner show also includes complimentary salsa & bachata dance lessons in our nightclub. We will also be offering our 4-Course Valentine’s Day menu and dinner menu in our dining room as well.

To make reservations, please call 619-233-5979. For more information or to view menu, please visit http://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/promotions.