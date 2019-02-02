Love Your Wetlands Day in Mission Bay

Join San Diego Audubon as we explore Mission Bay's largest remaining wetland on Saturday, February 2nd, at the Kendall-Frost Marsh (2055 Pacific Beach Dr.) in Mission Bay. Activities run from 9 am - 4pm, and include guided walking tours, live bird presentations, wetlands-themed crafts and experiments, and a children's area.

This is the only day of the year that the Kendall-Frost Marsh is open to the public, so take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn more about the wilderness in your own backyard. Bring your future conservationists too!

RSVPs or questions can be directed at San Diego Audubon's Restoration Manager, Megan Flaherty, at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.