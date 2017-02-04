Love Your Wetlands Day 2017

The Kendall-Frost/Northern Wildlife Reserve in the northeast corner of Mission Bay Park is the only remaining saltwater wetland in Mission Bay and is normally closed to the public due to its fragile nature. This annual event is one of the few opportunities for the public to actually visit the wetland. You can learn about the marsh and its inhabitants, enjoy the environment in your backyard, see some restoration in process, participate in interactive booths, see animal presentations, learn about possible wetland expansions, enjoy a raffle, and walk in the marsh.

There will be a set of morning activities, roughly 9 am till noon and a repeat from 1 pm till 4 pm with some presentations in between. If you are interested in marsh walks be prepared for somewhat strenuous exercise, bring rubber boots if you have them and expect to get muddy. Even if you are not interested in the marsh walks wear sturdy foot ware as the area around the UCSD trailer is rough. Children need to be at least eight years old for marsh walking.

For questions or to RSVP contact http://bit.ly/LoveYourWetlandsDay2017