By Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick

SHE LOVES ME, directed by Ted Leib, is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, work together - and don’t see eye-to-eye. This euphoric romantic comedy with a soaring score follows their story as they each respond to a lonely-hearts advertisement and their lives intertwine. The score is filled with some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon including Vanilla Ice Cream, She Loves Me and Will He Like Me?

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

