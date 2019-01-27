Loving the Land, an Art Exhibition
San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107
The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Loving the Land,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Stan Goudey. The exhibit runs 1/27/2019 through 2/23/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.