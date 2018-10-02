Lowrider Activism

Tiger! Tiger! 3025 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

Lowriders are intimately linked to the Chicano activism of the 1970's. Rigo Reyes, lowrider expert and community activist, has been a pillar for the local Mexican community for decades. From early experiences with the Brown Berets to using lowrider culture to inspire a strong community, come listen to this man's story. A cura caos live podcast recording!

Tiger! Tiger! 3025 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104
North Park
