Luck O' Loma St. Paddy's Block Party

The Luck O' Loma St. Patrick's Block Party is coming to Point Loma! This family & dog-friendly, neighborhood event will feature live entertainment, booths serving up beer & liquor [Irish & domestic!], delicious food by Surf Side Deli, dog park area, themed games, green stuff and more!

A portion of block party proceeds will benefit local dog rescue, The Animal Pad, who will also be showing off adorable, adoptable dogs!

The block party spans from the Goodbar parking lot to the Surf Side Deli parking lot, with the entrance at both the Goodbar side and Suf Side Deli side.

TICKETS

Advanced General Admission - $10

Kids under 12 & doggos are free!

DAY OF EVENT

Opens at 12pm

There will be 2 entrances: 1) all ages, 1) 21+

Kid & dog-friendly until 6pm. The Batta Fulkerson Dog Park will be open until 6pm

Event is 21+ only starting 6pm

Surf Side Deli will be serving food from 12-10pm

Block Party closes at 10pm; Goodbar will be open and serving drinks until 1:30am

21+ Goodbar entrance: 1872 Rosecrans St. Point Loma, CA 9210

All Ages Surf Side Deli entrance: 1912 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106