The Luckiest

Developed through the 2018 DNA New Works Series, playwright Melissa Ross and director Jaime Castañeda bring to life a story that Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley says “makes us appreciate our family as well as the friends who became our family in times of difficulty. It’s a deeply affirmational story about how we live.”

Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions. With an overwhelming amount of choices to make in a very short amount of time, Lissette is forced to navigate between the two while unflinchingly forging her own path for her future. This tender, funny and keenly-observed play explores the uncertain and sometimes heartbreaking territory of how we choose to take ownership of our lives.

Performance Times:

Tuesday and Wednesday - 7:30 pm

Thursday and Friday - 8:00 pm

Saturday - 2:00 pm and 8:00pm

Sunday - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

*Performance time subject to change.