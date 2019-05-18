Lucy Libido–San Diego, CA Style!

Get your seat now to the most entertaining presentation about using oils between the sheets and hormone support for him and her!

This is going to be FUN, FUN, FUN, FUN. When Lucy takes the stage you will be laughing and learning at the same time. Bring your friends, bring your spouse – you will ALL have a good time learning ALL about THAT! This event will showcase how to use oils in the bedroom to increase your libido, how to support your man’s performance and which products support hormones for him and her. This event is based off of Amazon’s #1 best selling Aromatherapy book “Lucy Libido Says…There’s an Oil for That.”