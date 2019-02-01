Lunar New Year Celebration

Online offer only!

Only $20

Unlimited Carnival Rides for 3 days.

Unlimited carnival wristbands are Non-transferable.

Ticket Link: http://lunarnewyearfestival.eventbrite.com

Feb. 1-2-3

Lunar New Year TẾT / 農曆新年 Festival at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium)

The Little Saigon San Diego Foundation is excited to announce the return of its flagship event, the San Diego Lunar New Year Festival at SDCCU (Qualcomm) Stadium!

Scheduled February 1-2-3, 2019, the San Diego Lunar New Year Festival attracts between 20,000- 30,000 guests from across San Diego County and offers a fusion of Asian food stations, unique vendor booths, carnival rides, non-stop live entertainment (including lion dances, concerts and bands) as well as a highly acclaimed “Cultural Village” featuring breathtaking artistic reconstructions of iconic sculptures, buildings and landscapes from across South East Asia.

The Lunar New Year is an important Asian holiday that has been celebrated for thousands of years throughout the world, especially in Asia. To preserve and celebrate this important holiday, will you be part of San Diego’s largest Lunar New Year Festival?

2019 marks the year of the Pig, a remarkable animal that represents sincerity, honesty and prosperity. Pig’s reliable and truthful nature, combined with its infamous sense of humor, will make for an exciting festival as we ring in a New Year promising health, prosperity and abundance.

FEATURING…

• A unique mix of amazing Asian delicacies: Thai, Lao, Vietnamese, Chinese, Taiwanese, Philippine are all confirmed to present. Exotic and luscious desserts and delicious beverages such as boba mixed drinks and smoothies. We will have fair favorites such as BBQ ribs and Kettle corn too. Vegetarian and vegan food also available.

• More Carnival rides for all ages

• The dog costume contest and Pho eating contest

• Live entertainment from professional performers, singers and bands as well as local acts with a variety of talent such as GeeQ and Remj Michael Jackson. Firecrackers and Lion Dance shows will be performing every day

• FOR THE ADVENTUROUS ONLY: Exotic Asian foods that you don’t find in most dishes with a pinch of extra spices for the fragrance and flavor: such as blood sausage and balut

• Beer Garden - Great beer compliment the great food and the great atmosphere

• Cultural Village - handmade replicas of famous landmarks and unique and unusual structures in Asia

Exciting news!!

• FREE entry for everyone who born in the year of the Pig…bring your ID

• FREE PARKING for everyone (quick and easy – thousands of spots readily available)

• FREE RAFFLE TICKET for a chance to win amazing prizes such as complimentary meal for two or $25 free play from Sycuan. More great prizes await you.

The Lunar New Year Festival will be open Friday, February 1st, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Saturday February 2nd, 11:00 am – 10:00 pm and Sunday, February 3rd, 11 am – 8 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children.