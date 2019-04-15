Lydia Fitzpatrick: Lights All Night Long

Warwick's will host Lydia Fitzpatrick as she discusses and signs her new book, "Lights All Night Long." Fitzpatrick is a Wallace Stegner Fellow and debut novelist.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.