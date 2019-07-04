Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums over three decades. With his gift for storytelling, Lovett’s eclectic performance style and his impressive Large Band fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

Note: there will be no Tableside Wait Service during this Program, which begins early at 7pm, and no intermission. San Diego Symphony Orchestra does not appear as part of this concert.