Lymber presents: Yoga on Tap

Local fitness app Lymber invites you to celebrate Valentine's day with 1-hour of FREE hip-hop yoga taught by instructor and Lululemon ambassador, Lauren Padula at Mission Brewery followed by beer happy hour.

Lymber is a San Diego-based fitness and wellness app that offers hundreds of classes and wellness services at local studios without costly monthly membership fees and restrictions.

Register for the event by downloading the Lymber app. Scroll to the "Special Event" section on the app's homepage to find Yoga on Tap.