Lynda Koolish - A Retrospective Exhibit of 45 Years

ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station 2640 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106

Renowned as a portrait photographer, Lynda Koolish’s earliest photographs focused on women working on the land in Northern California. Described as “elegant and empathic,” her work is “a celebration of us all as writers, artists, musicians, critics, craftspeople, farmers, carpenters, mothers, daughters, sisters, lovers, friends.”

ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station 2640 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106

Art
Point Loma

6192337963

