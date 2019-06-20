Warwick's will host Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic to discuss and sign the new paperback release of their book, "Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man." Vincent is a U.S. Navy veteran and "New York Times" bestselling author; Vladic is and award-winning documentary filmmaker and expert on the USS Indianapolis.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.