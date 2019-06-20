Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
Warwick's will host Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic to discuss and sign the new paperback release of their book, "Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man." Vincent is a U.S. Navy veteran and "New York Times" bestselling author; Vladic is and award-winning documentary filmmaker and expert on the USS Indianapolis.
This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.
Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.