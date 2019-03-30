M.C. Escher: The Art of the Woodcut, including rare lithographs and wood engravings.

For the first time in San Diego’s Little Italy Meyer Fine Art, Inc. is exhibiting a stunning collection of original works by M.C. Escher, featuring rare, original woodcuts, including lithographs and wood engravings.

The reception for this exhibition is Saturday, March 30, 2019 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The artwork in the exhibition will be available for acquisition March 22, 2019 – May 18, 2019, at the gallery located in the dynamic Art & Design District in Little Italy North’s historical Studio Arts Building on Kettner Blvd.

The terms illustrator, graphic artist, surrealist, draftsman, engraver, Mathematician and Specialist in Optical Art, Master of Symmetry, all pertain to the works of Escher. All these titles hold true to the diversity of this man’s style.

The Escher collection is augmented with original woodblocks from the gallery’s vast inventory of artists including works by Clay Walker, Bernard Rosenquit, Freimark, Palavich, Pechstein, Rosenquit, Kollowitz, Eichenberg and many other notable artists.