Mixing raucous comedy with borderline-horrific theatrics, the only thing more petrifying than impending health problems resulting from years of overeating is a MAC SABBATH show. Show attendees should be prepared to partake in the fun – MAC SABBATH puts on a theatrical, multimedia stage show – complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more magical surprises…basically anything and everything an unwary show-goer could ever want in their wildest dreams. Named by Buzzfeed as one of the “13 Metal Bands You Didn’t Know How to React To” + Named as LA’s “Best Tribute Band” by LA Weekly.