Macabre Victorians: Funerals, Fancies and Fetishes

Draw back the dark veil and take a glimpse into Victorian Macabre with GQHF Historian Sandee Wilhoit and GQHF Visitor Services Coordinator Jamie Laird as they delve into some of the bizarre superstitions, intricate customs, and fascinating practices of our Victorian ancestors surrounding mourning and death. What were the highly regarded customs of “dressing for success” for both the new widows, and the new corpses? Did the Victorian obsession with “proper” mourning rituals influence the rise of Spiritualism, and what elements of Spiritualism still captivate our society today? What was the fascination behind “Post-Mortem Photography” and “Mummy Unwrapping Parties?” The answers await you at our next lecture!

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!