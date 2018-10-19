Lindley Lopez Circus presents “Macbeth de Cirque”, a free community family event featuring local professional circus artists with students from Sophia Isadora Academy of Circus Arts. See Macbeth in a dramatic, exciting, stunning production. The Performance Annex is an intimate theater space directly behind the City Heights Library.

Lindley Lopez circus has produced yearly circus performances for the Tucson Festival of Books, Mission Federal Artwalk in Little Italy, the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department in City Heights, and the City Heights Recreation Council.

Performances on:

Friday Oct 19th at 7:00pm

Sat Oct 20th at 4pm and 7:30pm

Friday Oct 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday Oct 27th at 3:30pm & 7:00pm

City Heights/Weingart Library Performance Annex

3795 Fairmount Ave

San Diego, CA 92105

Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Get tickets at https://tickets.sandiego.org/e/macbeth-de-cirque