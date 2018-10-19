Macbeth de Cirque
City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105
Lindley Lopez Circus presents “Macbeth de Cirque”, a free community family event featuring local professional circus artists with students from Sophia Isadora Academy of Circus Arts. See Macbeth in a dramatic, exciting, stunning production. The Performance Annex is an intimate theater space directly behind the City Heights Library.
Lindley Lopez circus has produced yearly circus performances for the Tucson Festival of Books, Mission Federal Artwalk in Little Italy, the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department in City Heights, and the City Heights Recreation Council.
Performances on:
Friday Oct 19th at 7:00pm
Sat Oct 20th at 4pm and 7:30pm
Friday Oct 26th at 7:00pm
Saturday Oct 27th at 3:30pm & 7:00pm
City Heights/Weingart Library Performance Annex
3795 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Get tickets at https://tickets.sandiego.org/e/macbeth-de-cirque