Macbeth Open Reading

Returning as heroes from the battlefield, Macbeth and Banquo encounter three witches who prophesy that Macbeth will become King of Scotland. When Lady Macbeth learns of this, she compels her husband to murder King Duncan, unleashing a brutal cycle of bloodshed, paranoia, and guilt, as the couple does whatever is needed to cling to the crown. Directed by Darryl Woodson

You are invited! Free. We recast after every scene so all who want to can read. Or just listen. But we suspect it will look like so much fun that you'll want to join in too. Please bring a copy of the play if possible.