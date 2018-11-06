Macbeth Open Reading

Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

Returning as heroes from the battlefield in the ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war, Macbeth and Banquo encounter three witches who prophesy that Macbeth will become King of Scotland. When Lady Macbeth learns of this, she compels her husband to murder King Duncan, unleashing a brutal cycle of bloodshed, paranoia and guilt, as the couple do whatever is needed to cling to the crown. Darryl Woodson Directs.

Veterans Museum & Memorial Center 2115 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Poetry & Spoken Word, Theater
Balboa Park
619-607-8094
