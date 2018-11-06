Macbeth Open Reading

Returning as heroes from the battlefield in the ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war, Macbeth and Banquo encounter three witches who prophesy that Macbeth will become King of Scotland. When Lady Macbeth learns of this, she compels her husband to murder King Duncan, unleashing a brutal cycle of bloodshed, paranoia and guilt, as the couple do whatever is needed to cling to the crown. Darryl Woodson Directs.