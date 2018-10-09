Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop

Carruth Cellars Urban Winery 2727 State St #110, San Diego, California 92008

You’ll learn the relaxing techniques of macrame and apply your new skills to create a modern plant hanger that will bring life to any room in your home or office. Once you’ve mastered the knots, there is no limit to the masterpieces you can create! Wine available for purchase from local winemaker Adam Carruth! He’s a local | Adam is a native of San Diego County, a graduate of Carlsbad High School, and has lived in North County for most of his life.

*This class can be booked for private parties or corporate events.

Location:

10/9 Carruth Cellars Urban Winery | 2727 State St #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 | 7pm

858-348-1778
