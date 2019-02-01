The Mad Hatter's Ball: Down the Rabbit Hole

The Mad Hatter cordially invites you to journey down the rabbit hole for an evening of unforgettable entertainment in the heart of North Park. Make the most of this formal hat party by reserving a special prix fixe dinner at West Coast Tavern, and then enter the madness: zany cirque performers, live brass band, DJ, craft libations, immersive art, and unique activities await! Explore Wonderland while a whimsical variety show unfolds on stage, and, for the truly mad enjoy a tea-party-inspired VIP bottle service experience!