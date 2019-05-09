Madagascar-Africa's Ghost Island

Presentation by Bill Toone and the North County County Climate Change Alliance

A story that encompasses 4 years of work on the Masoala Peninsula in northeastern Madagascar. The story starts with a 100+ mile bio-transect through undisturbed rainforest and carries through living in a tiny village where tragedy and a four-year-old boy forever changed how Bill would implement conservation programs. ECOLIFE Conservation and win-win conservation programs that address core issues was the product of this epiphany.

Bill received his bachelor’s degree and master of sciences degree from the University of California at Davis (UCD) where he studied ornithology and reproductive physiology and behavior. His graduate work was dedicated to understanding the causes of decline of the California condor. Bill worked for the Zoological Society of San Diego where he held a variety of positions. He led the first 13 years of work on the California condor from collecting the first egg to releasing the first birds, spent 10 years as the curator of birds then spent his final years with the zoo as director of applied conservation programs, a position that took him around the world numerous times. Bill co-founded ECOLIFE Conservation in 2003 and left the Zoological Society in 2008 to take on full-time leadership of ECOLIFE where he currently serves as executive director.

Bill has worked in 32 countries and traveled to well over 100 countries. Together with his wife Sunni Black they enjoy sharing their stories from around the world.

Complimentary vegan refreshments provided by Elaine Bryan, Holistic Nutritionist from Body and Soul Nourishment.

Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance

May 9, 2019 5:30pm at the Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084