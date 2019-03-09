Madagascar Jr. Presented by Jcompany Youth Theatre

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto our stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar JR. follows all of your favorite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. Filled with outlandish characters and adventure galore you will have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Directed by Joey Landwehr

Prices:$17-$25

Box Office (858) 362-1348

Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 8pm

http://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5386

Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 8pm

http://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5426

Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8pm

http://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5427