Madagascar Jr. Presented by Jcompany Youth Theatre
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus 4126 Executive Dr. , La Jolla, California 92037
Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto our stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar JR. follows all of your favorite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. Filled with outlandish characters and adventure galore you will have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
Directed by Joey Landwehr
Prices:$17-$25
Box Office (858) 362-1348
Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 8pm
Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 8pm
Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8pm
