Made by X Michelle Montjoy and William Feeney

MCASD is proud to announce that the Made by X program will be free for all Members beginning this summer. Made by X is MCASD’s hands-on, art-making event featuring an evening of exploration of artistic materials and process over conversation and cocktails. This July, Made by X will feature a special evening with artists Michelle Montjoy and William Feeney. Feeney’s work is held in the Museum’s collection and Montjoy’s work was recently featured in the MCASD exhibition Being Here With You/ Estando Aqui Contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana. Her work will also be featured in To Do · A Mending Project, opening June 20 at MCASD Downtown. Montjoy and Feeney will teach participants to peel, whittle, and wood burn their own walking stick--arm strap optional. At the end of the event the group will try out their walking sticks during a brief walk around downtown.

Made by X is free for Members and $40 for non-members. Ticket cost includes all art-making materials, drinks, and admission. Space is limited, early registration is suggested.