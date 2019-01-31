Madhuri Vijay
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
On Thursday, January 31st at 7:30 p.m., Warwick's will host Madhuri Vijay as she discusses and signs her new book, "The Far Field." Vijay is a Pushcart Prize winner & debut novelist.
This event is free and open to the public.
Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.
Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.
Info
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Books